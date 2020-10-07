New EBR superintendent, Leslie Brown, resigns just weeks after taking sudden medical leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leslie Brown, the new superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS), has announced her resignation.
The announcement came down Wednesday, Oct. 7.
This comes just weeks after Brown announced she was taking emergency medical leave. The school system did not specify the reason for her medical leave.
The school system released the following statement Wednesday:
"On behalf of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, please be aware that today, Leslie M. Brown announced that she will step down as EBRPSS Superintendent of Schools, effective Thursday, October 8, 2020.
We are deeply saddened by her departure, and our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Brown, her husband Bill and her children during these trying times. Ms. Brown has chosen not to disclose the nature of her illness, and we respect her right to privacy.
Although her time here was brief, her passion for education and students was evident in every decision she made. We have nothing but the deepest respect for Ms. Brown, and we are appreciative of her service to this community. While no longer an employee of this system, she will always be considered a member of this family. Our 5,000+ employees will continue along the path to excellence as one team with one mission.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will follow Louisiana state law and policies to appoint the next superintendent. The board is expected to consider agenda items related to this matter at the scheduled board meeting on Thursday, October 15. We will continue to communicate with families and staff as more information is made available."
Click here to read Brown’s resignation letter, which was sent to the school board.
Liz Smith, senior vice president of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC), says they’re saddened to hear about Brown and wish her the very best. Smith says BRAC is hopeful the board, in hiring the next superintendent, will “aim high again and recruit someone of the same caliber.”
Brown was selected to become the new superintendent by the school board back in August. She beat out finalist, Dr. Nakia Towns, for the job.
