La. National Guard works to shore up levee in Grand Isle before Hurricane Delta

GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - The state of Louisiana has spent the last 24 hours bolstering storm defenses in Grand Isle.
Wherever Hurricane Delta hits, the island will likely feel the effects.
The Louisiana National Guard spent the better part of the last 24 hours at the burrito levee in Grand Isle.
Six different tropical storms this year badly battered the levee and with Hurricane Delta approaching, the goal has been to shore up the weakened defenses.
The Louisiana National Guard has brought in dozens of sandbags to protect the levee and the island.
