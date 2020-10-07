How to Prepare for Hurricane Delta

In all reality, tropical systems are not comparable. Every storm is different. So I can’t really tell you to prepare for an Isaac, Gustav, etc. I think the main issue(s) with Delta will be a tornado threat, followed by storm surge along the coast and within the tidal lakes (Maurepas / Pontchartrain). Flooding will likely be a localized issue due to Delta moving through the area quickly limiting the huge potential rainfall amounts. The western half of the WAFB viewing area (west of the MS River) will likely see the worst of the flash flooding. If the track does not move, then power outage issues will be sporadic for metro Baton Rouge, but more widespread as you get closer to Lafayette.