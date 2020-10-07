How to Prepare for Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Still some uncertainty as it pertains to Hurricane Delta. The official NHC forecast track once again saw a shift to the west (left). That keeps SE LA on the worst side of Delta, but also moves the most significant impacts (closest to center) farther away.
The track will most likely continue to shift, possibly even back to the east (right), depending on how quickly an approaching trough from the West Coast will influence Delta’s movement (eventually to the NE).
Uncertainty also remains related to how strong Delta may get once it reemerges from the Yucatan Peninsula back over open waters. The Gulf of Mexico does not look to be as conducive of an environment for rapid intensification as the Caribbean was for Delta. Regardless, we could be dealing with a major hurricane in 48-60 hours (2 - 2 1/2 days).
A Hurricane Watch has been issued essentially for areas west of the Mississippi River, while a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for essentially areas east of the Mississippi River. The current NHC forecast calls for a Category 3 or strong Category 2 hurricane at landfall Friday late morning or early afternoon.
In all reality, tropical systems are not comparable. Every storm is different. So I can’t really tell you to prepare for an Isaac, Gustav, etc. I think the main issue(s) with Delta will be a tornado threat, followed by storm surge along the coast and within the tidal lakes (Maurepas / Pontchartrain). Flooding will likely be a localized issue due to Delta moving through the area quickly limiting the huge potential rainfall amounts. The western half of the WAFB viewing area (west of the MS River) will likely see the worst of the flash flooding. If the track does not move, then power outage issues will be sporadic for metro Baton Rouge, but more widespread as you get closer to Lafayette.
So, while I can’t tell you what kind of storm to prepare for, what I can tell you is how my family and I are preparing.
Today:
- Make a detailed list of all the things you have in stock at home and all the essential things you don’t have; 3-day supply of food and water for every person. (At least 1 gallon of water per person per day)
- Top off your car with gas
- Make sure your generator runs smoothly (if you have one) and review the safety information associated with it
- Defrost your most expensive freezer items and prepare them tonight and tomorrow for meals (no reason you can’t eat well before a storm in case the power goes out and you can’t save them)
- Fill a cup with water and put it in your freezer. Once frozen put a quarter on top. (If you lose power and the quarter sinks to the bottom you know to throw out your freezer items)
- Drop by the ATM and get a little reserve cash
- Find the battery powered devices (flashlights, radios, etc) check batteries
- Check medications, order refills
Thursday:
- Check for updates on the storm periodically through the day
- If you have kids, gather the non-powered non wifi entertainment
- Make sure you have pet food
- Check first aid kit for any missing elements
- Arrange for a place to go in case an evacuation order is made for your home
- Get essential supplies you don’t already have (non-perishable food, water, batteries, RX refills)
- Charge phone before bed
Friday:
- Secure any loose items outside and consider boarding up windows if you find yourself in the highest wind threat area
- Evacuate if ordered to
- Fill up the vehicle if less than half a tank
- Check forecast for any changes
- Fill bathtub with water
- Power up smart devices, portable electronics, and portable cell phone chargers
Friday into Saturday:
- Watch WAFB coverage on-air, in the 9News app, or at WAFB.com/live.
- Listen to emergency officials
- Stay indoors during storm
- Don’t drive if you don’t have to
