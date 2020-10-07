FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Delta makes first landfall in Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One more day of quiet and calm weather before Hurricane Delta will begin to impact the northern Gulf of Mexico.
Now is the time to finish up your hurricane plans and preparations for your home and family.
But, in the meantime, it’s a warmer morning out-the-door. Temperatures starting in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s and today under a sun/cloud mix with only a few spotty showers. Our afternoon high will push into the upper 80°s.
Overnight, mostly cloudy with a low of 72°.
Tomorrow, numerous showers and storms are expected and a high of 82°.
Hurricane Delta made landfall Wednesday near Puerto Morelos along the northeastern coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.
Satellite imagery, radar data from Cuba, and surface observations in Mexico indicate that the center of Delta came ashore around 5:30 a.m. local time as a Category 2 hurricane, sustaining top winds of 110 mph (175 kmh).
