Delta expected to make landfall along La. coast Friday as Cat. 2 or 3 storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Everyone is focused on the Gulf of Mexico and Hurricane Delta, and that’s as it should be. All of south and southwestern Louisiana needs to take this hurricane seriously.
Tropical Storm and Hurricane Watches are already in place across southern Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi. with landfall expected to occur during the day Friday along the Louisiana coast.
You have one more full day to prepare. Whatever you’re planning to do should be completed by Thursday evening.
MORE DETAILS>>> How to prepare for Hurricane Delta
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will run through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with somewhat muggy daybreak temperatures Thursday in the low to mid 70°s for metro Baton Rouge. Thursday morning stays mainly dry, with isolated showers at midday giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday will be in the low 80°s and the NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of southeast Louisiana under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 on the threat scale) for severe storms, mainly from Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.
The severe weather threat will remain through the course of Delta’s landfall and trek across Louisiana Friday.
Tropical watches will be upgraded to warnings Thursday as confidence continues to increase that Delta will make landfall in the Bayou State Friday, likely along the Acadiana coastal parishes. The Wednesday 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) calls for Delta to make landfall as a Category 2 hurricane during the mid to late afternoon Friday.
The Storm Team notes that Delta is expected to have a relatively large wind field upon arrival and the potential for a landfall as a Category 3 major hurricane is not out of the question.
Tropical storm-force winds will be moving into the Baton Rouge metro area through the afternoon and evening Friday as the hurricane tracks to the north-northeast across the state. Hurricane force-winds could extend as far inland as U.S. 190, with sustained tropical storm-force winds running as high as 50 mph to potentially 60 mph for parts of the greater Baton Rouge area.
With a steady forward motion of 15 mph or more after landfall, Delta is expected to be in northeastern Louisiana by Saturday’s sunrise. While that means tropical storm-force winds extending deep into central Louisiana, it also means the winds for the WAFB area should be winding down through Saturday morning as the storm moves away.
The steady forward movement of Delta should also keep rain totals across the WAFB region under 10″, although isolated totals of 10″ or more could occur under the more potent rain bands. While extensive flooding appears unlikely, minor to moderate flooding remains a concern for local rivers. Most of the Baton Rouge area can expect 3″ to 6″ of rain, with locally higher totals based on the latest NWS Weather Prediction Center forecasts.
Storm surge is certainly going to be an issue for the entire Louisiana coast as well as the tidal lakes, Pontchartrain and Maurepas. Water levels could rise as much as 10 feet above high tide near the landfall location, with risers of 4′ to 7′ along the southeastern Louisiana coast. Rises of 3′ to 5′ are currently forecast for the tidal lakes.
With a track that takes Delta through Acadiana, the entire WAFB area will be positioned on the eastern flank of that track. That’s typically the region most prone to a tornado threat. Be prepared for isolated tropical tornadoes embedded within active rain bands.
After a soaking Friday accompanied by damaging winds and the potential for widespread power outages, winds will subside Saturday morning, but rains are likely to linger for much of a day for WAFB communities. Sunday should be quieter, and while it may not be rain-free, it will allow for cleanup and recovery operations statewide.
The forecast for next week is considerably quieter. Rain chances are set at 20% to 30% for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as we await the passage of our next fall cold front at mid-week. That front will clear out the moisture and provide another round of comfortable October weather under sunshine for Thursday, Friday, and the following weekend.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.