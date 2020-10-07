Delta expected to make landfall along La. coast Friday as Cat. 2 or 3 storm

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will run through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with somewhat muggy daybreak temperatures Thursday in the low to mid 70°s for metro Baton Rouge. Thursday morning stays mainly dry, with isolated showers at midday giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening. Highs Thursday will be in the low 80°s and the NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed a portion of southeast Louisiana under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5 on the threat scale) for severe storms, mainly from Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.