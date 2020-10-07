Councilwoman to host community meeting on rejection of $5M settlement for Alton Sterling’s family

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks will host a community meeting on the East Baton Rouge Metro Council’s rejection of a proposed $5 million settlement in the wrongful death civil lawsuit filed on behalf of Alton Sterling’s five children.
Sterling was shot and killed by Baton Rouge police officer Blane Salamoni on July 5, 2016.
Eleven council members voted on the proposed settlement Sept. 9, with six votes for and five against. However, the vote failed because it did not get the required seven votes to pass.
The public meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Scotlandville branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Public Library, located at 7373 Scenic Hwy.
Organizers say due to COVID-19, seating capacity will be limited, and face masks and social distancing will be required.
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted to re-hear the rehear the civil suit case Sept. 23 and will hold a public hearing on the matter Oct. 14.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.