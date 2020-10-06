Where to get sandbags in the Baton Rouge area ahead of Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana officials continue to track Hurricane Delta, sandbags are available for residents in numerous locations in and around Baton Rouge.
We will update this list as we receive information. The list is organized alphabetically by parish.
Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing guidance while at each location and bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags.
● BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Hwy.
● BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Mayer Rd.
● BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac St.
● BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Rd.
● BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 S Flannery Rd.
● BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Ln.
● BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Rd.
● BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss St.
*Bring your own shovel
- William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen
- Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
- Alexander Park250 Elaine St., Brusly
- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd., Port Allen
- Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd., Addis
- South Winterville Water Tower
- Lobdell Fire Station
- Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy. 1, Addis
