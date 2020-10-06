SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Albany QB JJ Doherty

ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - The battle for I-12 started off shaky for the Albany Hornets, as they found themselves trailing 12-0 in the second quarter.
What followed was a 55-point explosion, with more than half of it coming from the arm and legs of Hornets' junior quarterback JJ Doherty, who finished the night with nearly 300 total yards and six touchdowns to lock up the school’s fifth straight win over arch rival Springfield.
“We were just beating ourselves that first half,” said Doherty. “Talked about it, made some changes, and got our stuff together.”
“I have already had people watching his highlights telling us it looks like we got a Patrick Mahomes back there, just with his ability to extend the play and move around," said head coach Mike Janis.
When we talked to Janis over the summer, he was firm in his belief that Doherty did not get the attention he deserved across Louisiana high school football last season. After a performance like last Thursday night, Janis said his quarterback is on the right track to getting the respect he deserves.
“I think going into this season, he was one of the best kept secrets in Louisiana high school football. You get six touchdowns the first week - three passing, three rushing - and people will start paying attention,” Janis explained.
“I don’t take it personally. It’s just I am trying to demand more respect from my team and from others and from colleges. Trying to get noticed,” Doherty added.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to junior quarterback JJ Doherty.
