Officials break ground on new Audubon Estates neighborhood, where residents of flood-prone Pecan Acres will relocate

“This groundbreaking event is a momentous milestone that we have been working to achieve since 2016. It was then that I met with Pop Bazille and the residents who shared their stories with me of years of flooding. I made a commitment then that we would help them move to safer ground, and today we broke ground on what will soon become their new homes. This is part of Louisiana’s journey to adapting to a changing climate in a way that is proactive and deliberate,” Gov. Edwards said. “Some of our most flood-prone communities are facing similar relocations, such as the residents of Isle de Jean Charles near Houma and Silverleaf in Gonzales. Audubon Estates will be praised as a model of federal, state and local government partnerships that can provide repetitive flood-loss communities with positive outcomes that safeguard their homes and allow peace of mind.”