Millennial Park hosts its first National Night Out Against Crime event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday night (Oct. 6), people in Baton Rouge had the chance to spend some time with the men and women tasked with keeping the community safe.
Baton Rouge law enforcement officers visited Millennial Park on Florida Boulevard for the National Night Out Against Crime. The park’s owner partnered with BRPD and the mayor’s office to raise awareness about fighting crime. Organizers say they also wanted to see something positive.
“In society, that’s all you’re seeing on the news, different crime and different things with officers and different people, so it’s good to be able to see the good side of things, how I like to say. So you know, you don’t always get to come in contact with officers and talk to them, so to be able to see them in this kind of environment and be able to get together and do things, it’s huge,” said Cameron Jackson, owner of Millennial Park.
This was the first time Millennial Park has hosted a National Night Out Against Crime event.
