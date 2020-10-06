LHSAA Hall of Fame inducts 2020 class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Five prominent former football stars from the past are going into the LHSAA Hall of Fame during the induction ceremony on Tuesday, October 6, representing half of the hall’s class of 2020.
INDUCTEES:
- Billy Cannon from Istrouma (LSU Heisman Trophy Winner)
- Johnny Robinson from U-High (LSU and Kansas City Chiefs)
- Doug Williams from Zachary (Grambling and Washington Redskins - Super Bowl 22 MVP)
- Bobby Joe Douglas from Marion High (NFL)
- Brock Berlin from Shreveport (NFL)
- David Toms from Shreveport (LSU and PGA)
- Ashley Lewis from Central (LSU Softball)
- Katie and Ashley Antony of Anacoco (LSU Women’s Basketball)
- Rusty Staub from Jesuit (MLB)
