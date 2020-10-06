IMAGES: Vandals damage City Park Carousel and Storyland

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Several pieces of New Orleans City Park’s historic carousel and Storyland were damaged by vandals Sunday.
A spokesperson for the park says criminals broke into Storyland and Carousel Gardens Amusement Park twice this past week.
"Vandals engaged in a rampage of destruction breaking doors, windows, and pieces of the 100-year-old Carousel and also drawing racially charged and sexually profane messages and images on pieces of the carousel and pieces of Storyland. The antique band organ and a priceless carousel horse were damaged with what appears to be a screwdriver. Other carousel horses had their tails ripped from the body of the horse.
City Park had a similar incident earlier in the week prompting park officials to place cameras in the Amusement Park.
From the security images captured, City Park believes the perpetrators are young people. The names Alex and Justin A. were written on items. There are shoe prints on the carousel doors where they were kicked-in.
City Park believes the most recent crime to have been committed the early morning of Sunday, October 4th.
City Park is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact City Park Chief Operations Officer, Rob DeViney at 504-419-2832 immediately.
“This hurts my heart. The Carousel and Storyland are such traditional iconic parts of the Park. The Carousel is over 100 years old. To have them survive Katrina only to then be disrespected in this way is a true travesty. The people of New Orleans love City Park and we’re so grateful to them. It’s sad to see a few people destroy so much,” says Bob Becker, City Park CEO.
