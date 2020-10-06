Hurricane Laura surge was one for the record books

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Laura roared ashore in August with the second highest storm surge ever recorded in Louisiana, according the National Weather Service.
Researchers looking to document the effects of Laura announced recently they found evidence of waters reaching a height of 17.2 feet above ground in Rutherford Beach, Louisiana, southeast of Lake Charles.
The highest surge on record is the 27.8 feet Hurricane Katrina produced in 2005, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Louisiana’s highest surge occurred only a few weeks after Katrina when Hurricane Rita produced a surge of 17.8 feet in Cameron, Louisiana.
Forecasters have said the maximum heights for Laura could be adjusted as more study is done in the weeks ahead.
