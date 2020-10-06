Hurricane Delta: Evacuation information

(WVUE) - Evacuation information ahead of Delta:
GRAND ISLE:
Mayor David Camardelle called a mandatory evacuation asking campers, recreation vehicles and boat to evacuate at 11 a.m. on Tuesday due to coastal flooding.
LAFOURCHE:
Due to the uncertainty of Delta’s track and magnitude, port tenants and users should be alert for updates and prepared for things to change or progress quickly.
Please begin securing or moving equipment out of port and determine the intentions and/or special needs of all vessels and personnel at your facilities in the port.
POSSIBLE IMPACTS IN THE PORT FOURCHON AREA:
- TIDES/STORM SURGE: Elevated tides could affect portions of the area as early as Thursday.
- WINDS: Sustained tropical storm force winds could arrive at the coast as early as Thursday night but most likely on Friday.
- ROADWAYS: Roads are open to vehicular traffic with no anticipated closures today. Coastal flooding is a concern as always on Hwy 1 between Leon Theriot Flood Gates in Golden Meadow and Elevated Hwy 1 in Leeville.
GLPC is opening the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7 to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity.
