Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride visits police memorial at BRPD headquarters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Cyclists honoring fallen law enforcement members were in Baton Rouge Tuesday, Oct. 6.
The Gulf Coast Brotherhood Ride team cycled to the law enforcement memorial outside BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway. The ride was to honor fallen law enforcement members, including Lt. Steven Whitstine of the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and Cpl. Shane Totty of the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The ride is set to wrap up Friday, Oct. 10 in Mobile, Ala.
“From Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama for 12 fallen heroes that have perished in the last few years, families thought they were forgotten, but we’re here to say they’ve not been forgotten,” said Capt. Craig Brouillette with EBRSO.
The ride will continue to honor fallen first responders through Friday.
