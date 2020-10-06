Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency in anticipation of Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in anticipation of Hurricane Delta, which is forecast to make landfall in the southern part of the state either late Friday, Oct. 9 or Saturday, Oct. 10.
Gov. Edwards is scheduled to hold a news conference on Delta at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6.
Hurricane Delta is currently a Category 4 storm and will enter into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, Oct. 7 with wind speeds greater than 130 miles per hour. While it is currently projected to weaken a bit before landfall, Gov. Edwards says it may be a Category 3 storm and significant impacts are expected. Wind, rain and surge will likely be substantial.
“Hurricane Delta is an incredibly dangerous storm that will bring heavy winds, rain and life threatening flooding and storm surge to coastal Louisiana. Everyone in South Louisiana should pay close attention to the weather in the coming days and heed the advice and directions of their local officials. Now is the time to make preparations for Delta’s impacts,” Gov. Edwards said. “All of Louisiana’s coast is in the tracking cone, and we are well aware that impacts can be felt outside of the track.”
“We have seen an active hurricane season already, with a devastating hit in Southwest Louisiana from Hurricane Laura. It would be a mistake for anyone in Louisiana to let down their guard. Be prepared,” Gov. Edwards said.
To read the Governor’s emergency order, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.