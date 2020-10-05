Former APSO deputy wanted for crimes involving children captured in South Carolina

By WAFB Staff | October 6, 2020 at 9:01 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 9:01 AM

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WAFB) - Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) say a former deputy, who was released from prison months ago, has been captured in South Carolina after being on the run since Oct. 1.

Former deputy Todd Tripp, 31, of Sorrento, was located and arrested by the York County Sheriff’s Office in York County, South Carolina, according to APSO spokesperson Allison Hudson.

Todd Tripp, 31, of Sorrento, was captured by authorities in York County, S.C., according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office. (Source: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Hudson says Tripp will be transported back to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.

Tripp was wanted for three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and unlawful use or access of social media.

