FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Delta strengthens to Cat. 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re enjoying another quiet and pleasant October morning.
Temperatures generally in the upper 50°s to lower 60° under mostly fair skies with light northerly winds.
Expect a few more clouds later today, but very limited precipitation (perhaps a spotty shower, or two) and a daytime high that’s seasonal for this time of year in the mid 80°s.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies and not as cool – with lows only dropping into the mid/upper 60°s.
Tomorrow, one more day with only a few showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar – 20% coverage – and warmer, with a high of 88°.
As of 7 a.m., NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft reports that Hurricane Delta continues to rapidly strengthen. Currently, the center is located about 370 miles ESE of Cozumel, Mexico and about 115 miles SSW of Grand Cayman. Movement continues to the WNW at 15 mph. Highest sustained winds have increased to 110 mph and Delta is now on the verge of becoming a major Category 3 hurricane.
Expected to intensity further, reaching Category 4 before brushing the northern coast of the Yucatan peninsula tomorrow morning, moving into the southern Gulf of Mexico as a Category 3 tomorrow afternoon/evening.
At this point, the track of Hurricane Delta continues to point toward the northern Gulf coast, specifically south Louisiana, and potentially making landfall overnight Friday as a Category 2 hurricane.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.