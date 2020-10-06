FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Delta strengthens to Cat. 2

As of 7 a.m., NOAA Hurricane Hunter Aircraft reports that Hurricane Delta continues to rapidly strengthen. Currently, the center is located about 370 miles ESE of Cozumel, Mexico and about 115 miles SSW of Grand Cayman. Movement continues to the WNW at 15 mph. Highest sustained winds have increased to 110 mph and Delta is now on the verge of becoming a major Category 3 hurricane.