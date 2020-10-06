FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Delta now a major hurricane, could make landfall in La. as early as Friday night

The one upside is that a faster-moving storm is less likely to produce excessive flooding. That said, localized high water and minor-to-moderate flooding along local rivers and bayous remain a real possibility. Rainfall estimates from the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC) for southeast and south-central Louisiana, along with southwestern Mississippi, have gone up in the past 24 hours (as the Storm Team predicted), with widespread rains of 4″ to 7″ anticipated. Do not be surprised to see the WPC raise those estimates again between now and Friday. Given those kinds of numbers, river and stream flooding, along with standing water in the usual places, is now a definite concern.