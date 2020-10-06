Delta becomes a major hurricane, could threaten La. by week’s end

Some land interaction with the northern Yucatan Peninsula may result in a bit of weakening from Wednesday into early Thursday, but the official forecast shows Delta regaining Category 4 intensity over the southern Gulf of Mexico. A turn to the north should begin by late Thursday as Delta rounds a ridge of high pressure to its east and feels the influence of a developing trough over Texas. A continued northward motion is expected on Friday while at the same time wind shear may begin to result in some weakening of the storm. The biggest lingering question right now is how much weakening? The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center still seems to imply a Category 2 landfall in Louisiana as of the 10 a.m. advisory.