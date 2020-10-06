Construction on new GEO Next Generation High School now complete; ribbon cutting ceremony held

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s officially a new high school in the capital city.
Construction for the GEO Next Generation High School is complete. East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joined school officials Tuesday morning (Oct. 6) for a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The new high school is the latest installment of the GEO schools, which are among the top charter schools in Baton Rouge.
“This is the fourth ribbon cutting in five years for GEO Academies here in Baton Rouge, fourth in five years. That’s pretty amazing,” said Kevin Teasley, CEO of GEO Academies.
GEO Academies started with 150 students in 2015. Now, there are 1,600 students across all their schools. Right now, GEO Next Generation is enrolling 9th and 10th grade students.
