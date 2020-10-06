BRPD to hold press conference on domestic violence awareness Tuesday afternoon at 2:30 p.m.

By Rachael Thomas | October 6, 2020 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated October 6 at 1:57 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is scheduled to hold a press conference about domestic violence awareness Tuesday afternoon.

It’s scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and in 2020, Baton Rouge has seen an unusually high number of domestic violence-related deaths. So far in 2020, 16 or 17 people have died in domestic incidents, District Attorney Hillar Moore says. That’s compared to two in all of 2019.

