The Bridge Center looking to fill 130 positions, job fair starts today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bridge Center for Hope is hosting a job fair beginning October 6-7 from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., and October 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The job fair will be held at the Bridge Center’s headquarters, 728 North Blvd in Baton Rouge.
The mental health facility is looking to fill 130 positions including, LPNs, RNs, Shift Supervisors, and Billing Specialists.
A full list of positions available can be found here.
The Bridge Center for Hope aims to provide mental health services to individuals facing a crisis or addiction.
