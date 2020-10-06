Bavarian Apple Walnut Bread

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Apples are widely used in German cooking. You can find them in desserts, salads, and even main dishes. In this recipe, we have combined apples and walnuts to create a moist, sweet bread that can be served as a dessert or as a breakfast or brunch item.
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 2 loaves
Ingredients:
2 cups grated Gala or Fuji apples
⅔ cup reserved apple juice or water (see below)
½ cup chopped walnuts
⅔ cup shortening
2⅔ cups sugar
4 eggs
3⅓ cups flour
2 tsps baking soda
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground cloves
1 tsp salt
Method:
Preheat oven to 325°F. Spray 2 (8″ x 4″ inch) loaf pans with vegetable cooking spray.
Place grated apples in strainer and press to release juice, reserving ⅔ cup apple juice and set aside. NOTE: If you could not collect ⅔ cup worth of juice, add water to substitute.
In the bowl of a home-style mixer, cream shortening and sugar on medium-high speed. Beat in eggs, apples, and ⅔ cup reserved juice.
In a separate bowl, sift together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, cloves, and salt, then blend into the creamed shortening mixture. When well blended, add walnuts.
Divide the batter evenly between the loaf pans. Bake on the middle rack of the oven for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the loaf comes out clean.
Remove from oven and allow to cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pans. Serve thick slices with a dollop of applesauce, sour cream, or Creole cream cheese.
