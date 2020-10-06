10:20 a.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Tuesday, Oct. 6

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:
Recently received data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that delta has rapidly strengthened into a category 4 hurricane.
LOCATION: 18.2 N, 82.7 W, about 315 miles east, southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and about 115 miles southwest of Grand Cayman
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 130 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: West-northwest at 16 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 954 mb
