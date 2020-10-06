10:20 a.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Tuesday, Oct. 6

10:20 a.m. NHC Hurricane Delta update - Tuesday, Oct. 6
The WAFB First Alert Storm team is tracking Delta. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | October 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated October 6 at 10:30 AM

The following information was provided by the National Hurricane Center:

Recently received data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that delta has rapidly strengthened into a category 4 hurricane.

LOCATION: 18.2 N, 82.7 W, about 315 miles east, southeast of Cozumel, Mexico and about 115 miles southwest of Grand Cayman

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 130 mph

PRESENT MOVEMENT: West-northwest at 16 mph

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 954 mb

Click here for more information

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.