Some La. high school football teams reschedule games due to Hurricane Delta

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Based on the current forecast, Hurricane Delta appears to be on a track for the Louisiana coast, so several high school football teams have decided to move their games up to earlier in the week.
WEDNESDAY GAMES:
- Pope John Paul at Episcopal
- Edna Karr at Catholic
- Dequincy at Albany
THURSDAY GAMES:
- Lake Charles Prep at Zachary
- Jewel Sumner at St. Michael
- Riverside at Catholic Pointe Coupee
Don’t forget Sportsline Friday Nite has a new start time of 10:10 p.m. Join us Friday night for highlights.
