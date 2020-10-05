Some La. high school football teams reschedule games due to Hurricane Delta

Some La. high school football teams reschedule games due to Hurricane Delta
Hurricane Delta is affecting the schedule of several Louisiana high school football games. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Steve Schneider | October 5, 2020 at 10:58 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 10:58 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Based on the current forecast, Hurricane Delta appears to be on a track for the Louisiana coast, so several high school football teams have decided to move their games up to earlier in the week.

WEDNESDAY GAMES:

  • Pope John Paul at Episcopal
  • Edna Karr at Catholic
  • Dequincy at Albany

THURSDAY GAMES:

  • Lake Charles Prep at Zachary
  • Jewel Sumner at St. Michael
  • Riverside at Catholic Pointe Coupee

Don’t forget Sportsline Friday Nite has a new start time of 10:10 p.m. Join us Friday night for highlights.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.