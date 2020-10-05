Press Club of Baton Rouge hosting forum for candidates running for mayor-president to speak at 4 p.m. Oct. 5

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Press Club of Baton Rouge will host an in-person forum for the candidates running for mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
The event will be held outside at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden, located at 4560 Essen Lane South. Attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Organizers with the press club say the following candidates are scheduled to participate in the forum:
- Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
- Former State Rep. Steve Carter
- Attorney E. Eric Guirard
- State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle
- Businessman Jordan Piazza
- Metro Councilman Matt Watson
WAFB will be stream the forum live online and on the 9News app.
