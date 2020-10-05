4 p.m. NHC Tropical Storm Delta track update - Monday, October 5

The following information was provided by the National Weather Service
NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft finds Delta rapidly strengthening... ...hurricane warning issued for the northeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula.
LOCATION: 16.2N 79.4W about 160 miles south, southwest of Negril, Jamaica; about 245 miles south, southeast of Grand Cayman.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 70 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: West at 8 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 983 mb
WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Cuba province of Pinar del Rio
* Tulum to Rio Lagartos Mexico
* Cozumel
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Cuban province of Artemisa
* Isle of Youth
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Cayman Islands including Little Cayman and Cayman Brac
* Isle of Youth
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
* Cuba province of La Habana
DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 4 p.m. CDT, the center of Tropical Storm Delta was located near latitude 16.2 North, longitude 79.4 West. Delta is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h), and a turn toward the west-northwest should occur this evening. A faster northwestward motion is expected Tuesday through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to pass southwest of the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach the northeastern portion of the Yucatan peninsula and the Yucatan Channel Tuesday afternoon or evening. Delta is forecast to move into the southern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night or early Wednesday, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have rapidly increased to near 70 mph (110 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional rapid strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Delta is expected to be a major hurricane when it nears the Yucatan Peninsula. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center. The minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA reconnaissance aircraft data is 983 mb (29.03 inches).
