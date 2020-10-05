Multiple people reportedly shot in Mid City near N 26th, Laurel streets

Multiple people were reportedly shot Monday, Oct. 5 around near the intersection of N 26th and Laurel streets. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | October 5, 2020 at 7:47 PM CDT - Updated October 5 at 9:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were reportedly shot Monday night (Oct. 5) near the intersection of N 26th and Laurel streets.

Police say there are multiple patients, but could not provide a specific number at this time. The reported shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. just north of Florida Boulevard.

Emergency crews say three people were transported to a local hospital, and possibly a fourth person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. All injuries appear to be serious at this time.

No other details are available right now. We will update this developing story when we know more.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to N 26th and Laurel streets about multiple people shot Monday, Oct. 5. (Source: WAFB)

