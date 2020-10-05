Multiple people reportedly shot in Mid City near N 26th, Laurel streets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were reportedly shot Monday night (Oct. 5) near the intersection of N 26th and Laurel streets.
Police say there are multiple patients, but could not provide a specific number at this time. The reported shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. just north of Florida Boulevard.
Emergency crews say three people were transported to a local hospital, and possibly a fourth person was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. All injuries appear to be serious at this time.
No other details are available right now. We will update this developing story when we know more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.