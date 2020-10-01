Monday, October 5: 10 a.m. NHC Tropical Storm Delta track update

DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK: At 10 a.m. CDT , the center of Tropical Storm Delta was located near latitude 16.4 North, longitude 78.6 West. Delta is moving toward the west near 7 mph (11 km/h), and a turn toward the west-northwest is forecast later today. A faster northwestward motion is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Delta is expected to move away from Jamaica later today, move near or over the Cayman Islands early Tuesday, and approach western Cuba Tuesday afternoon or evening. Delta is forecast to move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night, and be over the south-central Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is expected during the next few days, and Delta is expected to become a hurricane on Tuesday before it nears western Cuba. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1002 mb (29.59 inches).