MISSING: BRPD looking for elderly woman last seen on Millburn Drive
Police say Evelyn Fontenot was last seen at 4:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in the 11000 block of Millburn Drive in Baton Rouge, La. (Source: Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | October 5, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated October 5 at 11:27 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

Police say Evelyn Fontenot, 70, was last seen around 4:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 in the 11000 of Millburn Drive wearing a black sweatshirt with a black hoodie.

Anyone who has any information on Fontenot’s whereabouts is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.

