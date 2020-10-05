MISSING: BRPD looking for elderly woman last seen on Millburn Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing elderly woman, who suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Police say Evelyn Fontenot, 70, was last seen around 4:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 in the 11000 of Millburn Drive wearing a black sweatshirt with a black hoodie.
Anyone who has any information on Fontenot’s whereabouts is asked to call the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-2000.
