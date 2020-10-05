Man fatally struck by two cars walking across Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a 25-year-old Baton Rouge man was killed trying to walk across Siegen Lane on Sunday, Oct. 4.
Louisiana State Police say the wreck happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. just north of Industriplex Boulevard.
Police say Brian Watson was walking across the northbound lanes of Siegen Lane when he was struck by an Infiniti Q50. The impact pushed Watson into the southbound lanes, where he was struck a second time by an Acura TSX.
Watson died at the scene.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers and the victim for analysis.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.