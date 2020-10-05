Lunch with Coach O: Missouri Preview

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will hold his weekly virtual news conference with sports journalists Monday, Oct. 5, around 12:30 p.m. to recap the win over Vanderbilt and preview the upcoming matchup against Missouri.
LSU (1-1, 1-1 SEC) is coming off a 41-7 victory over Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-2 SEC). Missour (0-2, 0-2 SEC) fell 35-12 to Tennessee (2-0, 2-0 SEC) on Saturday.
LSU will host Missouri in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
