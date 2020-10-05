LSU’s Ingrid Linblad ties for lead in first round of Blessings Collegiate; Lady Tigers sit in second place

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s golf team righted the ship pretty quickly to start the first round of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational and finished the day in second place, just four strokes off the lead, to start the 2020-21 season.
LSU played the last six holes at 9-under to put themselves in contention at the top of the leaderboard with a 5-over 293 for the first round. But the round didn’t start that well. The Tigers were the first women’s team off to start competition and shot 3-over on Hole No. 1 before settling the nerves and buckling down for the rest of the round.
Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad is currently tied for the individual lead with a 5-under 67 to start the season. The last time a Tiger opened the season with a 5-under 67 was in the first round of the Cougar Classic on Sept. 11, 2011 when Austin Ernst and Tessa Teachman both hit the score.
Lindblad birdied three of the first five holes before a double bogey put her at 1-under making the turn. She went on to shoot 4-under on the back nine with birdies on four of the last six holes, including birdies on 17 and 18 to move into a tie at the top of the leaderboard with host Arkansas' Brooke Matthews.
