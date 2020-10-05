Heavy ground game could be Saints’ recipe for more success

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Not even a 14-point hole could deter the New Orleans Saints from executing their run-heavy game plan. And once Latavius Murray and Alvin Kamara got going, literally and figuratively, they were nearly impossible to stop. Their success was vital to not only getting the Saints in the end zone, but also dominating time of possession.
“I think we both know how important that is,” says Murray. “So we definitely feed off each other’s energy and play-making, constantly communicating on the sideline and on and off the field.”
It’s not the first time the Saints have tried to get Murray going this season, but it is the first time they were really able to stick with it since they were playing with a lead for most of the game. Exploiting the Lions' front seven was always a priority.
“Knowing how their front plays and their backers play, they weren’t a real downhill, penetrating defense,” says Murray. “We knew we had to be a little more patient with the hole, and when we saw it, just hit it.”
But the prevailing theme after the game wasn’t to celebrate one win, but rather to learn from what they did well, and keep doing it.
“I think that was just a good showing,” says Murray. “Now it’s about being consistent and putting a series of those games back to back to back.”
One of the biggest concerns upon leaving Detroit is their health along the offensive line. Already without left guard Andrus Peat, starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk is now sidelined as well with a concussion. But if they can successfully get through next week’s game against the Chargers on Monday night, they’ll have the bye week after that to hopefully get their banged up roster back on the field.
