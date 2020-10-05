Gov. Edwards announces sale of alcohol allowed at sporting events in approved parishes

“Today we notified athletic departments and teams that they may begin to sell alcohol at sporting events this weekend, if their stadium, arena or complex is in a parish that meets the threshold for bars reopening and also if their parish has opted in to open bars," said Gov. Edwards. "However, this will be limited to fans buying alcohol and returning to their seats to drink it and will require event managers to continue with their strong COVID mitigation measures, which are working. It remains vitally important that all fans attending games follow the clear guidance put in place by their teams, especially when it comes to wearing face masks. You cannot be served alcohol at a sporting event if you are not wearing a face mask, period.”