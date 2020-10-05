FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Delta forms in Caribbean

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After gorgeous autumn weather this past weekend, it looks as if we’re in line for at least a few more quiet and mild days prior to tropical weather later this week.
In the meantime, it’s a clear and mild Monday with temperatures in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s on the way to a high of 83°
Overnight, a fair and pleasant low of 58°.
Tomorrow, another mild October day with perhaps a few more clouds but dry with a high of 84°.
Tropical Storm Delta formed Monday morning in the Caribbean, the National Hurricane Center reported.
Its forecast track means the storm will pose a hurricane threat for the northern Gulf coast. The current cone of uncertainty stretches from the Louisiana-Texas border to the Florida Panhandle.
Currently, the center of Delta is located about 270 miles SE of Grand Cayman, 130 miles S of Negril, Jamaica, with highest sustained winds of 40 mph, moving to the WNW at 9 mph. This general motion should continue for the next day, or so.
A faster NW motion is expected late Tuesday and early Wednesday as it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane.
Overnight Wednesday into early Thursday, a Category 2 hurricane is expected (winds of 105 mph) off the coast of south Louisiana (winds of 100 mph) overnight Thursday into early Friday. There is still much uncertainty regarding the track of this latest system.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.