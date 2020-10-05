FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical Storm Delta could hit Louisiana as hurricane Friday morning

Our local forecast is a good one for the next day or so. Everyone wakes up to clear skies Tuesday, with Red Stick temperatures in the upper 50°s at daybreak. Sunny skies in the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 80°s. The Storm Team can’t rule out an afternoon shower or two, mainly for the southern half of the viewing area. However, with Tuesday’s rain chances set at just 10%, the vast majority of the area will stay dry.