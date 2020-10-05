Deputies arrest juvenile in connection with fatal stabbing in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection with a fatal stabbing Monday, Oct. 5.
Allison Hudson, a department spokesperson, says deputies were dispatched around 1 a.m. to a home in the L&D Trailer Park near LA 42 in reference to a reported stabbing.
The victim, Nathaniel Mcleod Sr, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hudson.
Deputies say they soon located and arrested the 17-year-old suspect at a nearby home.
Authorities say the suspect and Mcleod were involved in a fight for reasons still under investigation.
The juvenile suspect was booked into the St. Bernard Youth Detention Center on the charge of second-degree murder.
This case remains under investigation.
