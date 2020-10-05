DA: Homicides in EBR Parish have already surpassed 2019 totals; significant increase in domestic violence-related cases 

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anthony Marshall, a man known as “Mr. Where’s Your Barber,” was shot and killed Friday, Oct. 2 at the intersection of Prescott Road and N Foster Drive.
Marshall’s death is the 85th homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish in 2020, according to the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. There were 84 homicides in the parish in 2019.
“He was a barber in the area and he was a friend to many, [and] a father to some kids,” says Marshall’s fiance, Inia Decuir.
She says Marshall’s family is now struggling to find peace after losing someone who meant so much to them.
“His mom called me and she was yelling on the phone and I told her ‘I can’t hear you’ because it was so much going on and she told me she said ‘they killed my baby’ and I said ‘no no no,’” Decuir says.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says he is very concerned because the number of domestic violence-related homicides so far in 2020, is at least eight times what it was in 2019.
“This weekend we passed last year’s total, so [that is] not a number that we want to reach surely this early [in the year]. One thing that is significant this year, however, that really sets us apart is 17 or 16 intimate partner or domestic violence homicides. That’s a big number. Last year’s number was two,” District Attorney Hillar Moore explains.
The district attorney says the parish could see a record-high number of homicides this year if the upward trend does not slow down soon.
“It seems just like 2017 all over again when we hit our highest mark at 103. You know I’m still optimistic that we can end the year better. We can’t do this by ourselves. We can never solve it and we can never prevent them without the public’s help and we really need their effort [in stopping the homicides],” Moore says.
Marshall’s heartbroken family shares the same feeling with the district attorney, as they beg the community to speak up and help find his killer.
“All it takes is a person with a heart to come forward and do the things that you have to do I just ask that you hear my plea and that you hear my cry that’s all I ask you to do,” Decuir says.
