Butterfly Society holds annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event to bring awareness to domestic violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Domestic violence cases resulting in death have taken a huge leap in 2020 in Baton Rouge, according to District Attorney Hillar Moore.
One group committed to raising awareness for domestic violence came together Monday, Oct. 5 to help remember those victims.
The Butterfly Society held its annual Walk a Mile in Their Shoes event in downtown Baton Rouge. Members of the organization lined the Galvez Plaza steps with the names of those who lost their lives to domestic violence. Some even shared their own personal stories of how they overcame violent relationships, something the organizers say can be easy to fall into.
The DA says there have been 16 domestic violence cases leading to death just in Baton Rouge thus far in 2020. He says there were only two such cases in all of 2019.
Click here for a list of other events The Butterfly Society is holding throughout October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.