Application process starts for EBR Parish magnet school programs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Magnet Programs will begin accepting applications starting October 5 until December 2.
Magnet programs encourage creativity and focus topics like STEM, video production and performance art.
The school system says applications are not processed on a first-come, first-served basis. “Applications submitted on October 5 will receive the same priority as those received on the last day of the application period,” according to the school system.
An application must be complete within three days of starting the process. Parents should also submit two proofs of residency.
Students that are not selected will be placed on a waiting list and assigned once seats become available.
If a student is already enrolled in magnet program, they do not need to reapply. However, “Students must apply for the next building-level school (elementary to middle and middle to high).”
