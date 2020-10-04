VIDEO: 'I thought our guys were outstanding;’ Saints end losing streak with win in Detroit

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints first losing streak in three years is over, but it wasn’t an easy to trip to accomplish that victory.
A false-positive COVID-19 test kept the Saints organization up all night, and it showed on the field. The Lions raced out to a 14-0 lead, but the Saints responded with 35 unanswered points, which would eventually deliver a victory, 35-29.
Latavius Murray found the end zone twice by ground, and Tre’Quan Smith hauled in two Drew Brees passes for scores. Alvin Kamara registered the other touchdown for the Saints (2-2).
The Saints were missing six starters in the contest: Michael Thomas (ankle), Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), Janoris Jenkins (shoulder), Andrus Peat (ankle), Jared Cook ( groin) and Marcus Davenport (elbow/toe).
