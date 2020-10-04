Tropical Depression #26 could become Tropical Storm Delta by morning; see latest track

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center has upgraded Potential Tropical Cyclone #26 to Tropical Depression #26 as of the Sunday 10 PM advisory.
This system was formerly Invest 92-L. T.D. #26 is forecast to steadily strengthen as it moves from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico becoming Tropical Storm Delta by tomorrow morning.
The National Hurricane Center forecast cone does not look particularly good for South Louisiana showing a Category 2 Hurricane approaching or making landfall Friday morning/afternoon. But the margin of error is 160-200 miles 5 days out, so it is still up in the air exactly where T.D. #26 ultimately makes landfall.
Even with T.D. #26 seemingly closing in on the North Central Gulf Coast Region, the weather will remain quite pleasant through the first half of the upcoming work/school week. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal in the early morning with afternoon highs right at normal through Tuesday.
By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will be above normal as we start to see some influences from the disturbances in the Gulf. Rain activity will be highly dependent on the track T.D. #26 takes. Rainfall estimates across the local area range from 2-4″ to less than 1″ depending on the long range model you look at.
With so much uncertainty still with T.D. #26, it remains hard to pinpoint potential impacts. For now, coastal areas should prepare for storm surge impacts and potential hurricane force wind damage. Farther inland the wind impacts will likely be tropical storm force and possible flash flooding due to tropical rains.
Impacts will begin to be felt Friday, Oct. 9 into Saturday, Oct. 10. Once T.D. #26 passes the area, we will await yet another cold front. This cold front is set to arrive towards the end of our 10 day forecast.
