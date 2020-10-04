Potential Tropical Cyclone #26 heading toward central Gulf Coast late this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center has begun issuing advisories on what will become Tropical Storm, and according to the official NHC forecast, Hurricane Delta.
Right now, the designation is Potential Tropical Cyclone #26. This means the NHC fells tropical storm formation is imminent and allows them to issue Tropical Advisories in the storms projected path.
This system was formerly Invest 92-L. PTC #26 is forecast to steadily strengthen as it moves from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico.
The National Hurricane Center forecast cone does not look particularly good for South Louisiana showing a Category 2 Hurricane approaching or making landfall Friday afternoon/evening. But the margin of error is 160-200 miles 5 days out, so it is still up in the air exactly where PTC #26 ultimately makes landfall.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.