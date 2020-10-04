LSU climbs 3 spots in AP Top 25 after win; Louisiana-Lafayette re-enters both polls at No. 23

LSU is ranked No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 16 in the Coaches Poll. (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By WAFB Staff | October 4, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 1:21 PM

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU climbed to No. 17 in the AP Top 25 Poll, while moving up just one spot in the Coaches Poll after a convincing win over Vanderbilt and Louisiana-Lafayette is No. 23 in both of the major polls.

AP TOP 25 POLL:

  1. Clemson (3-0) [52 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (2-0) [8 first-place votes]
  3. Georgia (2-0)
  4. Florida (2-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  7. Miami (3-0)
  8. North Carolina (1-0)
  9. Penn State (0-0)
  10. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  11. Cincinnati (3-0)
  12. Oregon (0-0)
  13. Auburn (1-1)
  14. Tennessee (2-0)
  15. BYU (3-0)
  16. Wisconsin (0-0)
  17. LSU (1-1)
  18. SMU (4-0)
  19. Virginia Tech (2-0)
  20. Michigan (0-0)
  21. Texas A&M (1-1)
  22. Texas (1-1)
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
  24. Iowa State (2-1)
  25. Minnesota (0-0)

AMWAY COACHES POLL:

  1. Clemson (3-0) [46 first-place votes]
  2. Alabama (2-0) [14 first-place votes]
  3. Georgia (2-0)
  4. Florida (2-0)
  5. Notre Dame (2-0)
  6. Ohio State (0-0) [2 first-place votes]
  7. Miami (3-0)
  8. Penn State (0-0)
  9. North Carolina (1-0)
  10. Oklahoma State (3-0)
  11. Cincinnati (3-0)
  12. Tennessee (2-0)
  13. Auburn (1-1)
  14. Wisconsin (0-0)
  15. BYU (3-0)
  16. LSU (1-1)
  17. Oregon (0-0)
  18. Virginia Tech (2-0)
  19. Michigan (0-0)
  20. Texas A&M (1-1)
  21. SMU (4-0)
  22. Texas (1-1)
  23. Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0)
  24. Iowa State (2-1)
  25. UCF (2-1)

