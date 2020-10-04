Former Louisiana Gov. Mike Foster dies at 90

“He was an older governor. In fact, when he won at 65, he was more than double the age of his opponent Cleo Fields, who was 32, and he [Foster] governed as such. He viewed this as something that could be done without him being hands-on and traveling to every parish and going to every fair. But he also went to law school and he actually graduated from Southern law school while he was governor and he did have a pretty substantial day job. But he managed to go to Southern and for anybody who has done that, that’s a tough curriculum,” says WAFB political analyst Jim Engster.