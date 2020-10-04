FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Keeping an eye on the Tropics for later in the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local weather will remain quite pleasant as we move through the weekend into the start of the upcoming school/work week. Temperatures will remain near normal through Tuesday before a warming trend brings temperatures back above normal through the remainder of the week.
The increase in temperature will be in response to an influx of tropical moisture associated with two tropical features. The first is Tropical Storm Gamma which is located in the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico. High clouds over the next few days will be associated with Gamma as it stays in the extreme Southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days.
The second moisture increaser will be Invest 92-L. A lot of forecast uncertainty remains with Invest 92-L. Primarily what happens after it reaches the Central Gulf of Mexico late Tuesday into Wednesday.
Long range weather models do not agree on the eventual evolution of Invest 92-L. Forecast track and intensity remains low confidence. It looks like we could see Invest 92-L become a Tropical Depression as it moves into the Western Caribbean.
As it enters the Gulf of Mexico, dry air and moderate wind shear will likely limit any potential development. Invest 92-L is forecast to bring deep tropical moisture somewhere along the Central Gulf Coast. For now, the local forecast will show a slight chance for rain to end the week into next weekend.
Depending on exactly where and how strong Invest 92-L gets will determine if those rain chances need to be increased. For now, forecast uncertainty remains too high to get a good judge on this potential system.
