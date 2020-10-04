Burrow finally gets elusive first career win

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - It took until week four in the NFL for rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to finally get his first win in the NFL.
The Cincinnati Bengals (1-2-1) defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-3) 33-25, thanks in large part to a great all-around effort by the Bengals.
Former LSU Tiger Burrow threw for 300 yards and one touchdown, becoming the first rookie quarterback to throw for 300 yards in three straight games.
Burrow and the Bengals offense accounted for 506 yards of total offense, led by running back Joe Mixon, who accounted for 181 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Burrow completed 25-of-36 passes and also rushed 3 times for 12 yards.
RELATED STORIES:
Through four games, Burrow has completed 116-of-177 passes for 1,121 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Entering the game against the Jaguars Burrow set an NFL record for most completions in his first three games in the NFL with 91.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.