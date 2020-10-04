Browns survive in Dallas, 49-38

Baker Mayfield was effective, 19 of 30 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, but the Browns did most of their damage on the ground. Despite losing Nick Chubb to a first quarter knee injury, they ran for 307 yards as a team on 40 carries. De’Ernest Johnson lead them with 95 yards on 13 carries. Beckham, Jr ran for 73 on two touches, Kareem Hunt had 11 carries for 71 yards and two scores. Chubb had 43 yards on six carries before going down.